Ryan Routh Offers Himself for Prisoner Exchange

The man accused of plotting to kill President Donald Trump at his Florida golf course last September has pleaded with a federal judge to permit him to be part of prisoner swap with U.S. adversaries so that he may "freeze to death in Siberia."

Ryan Routh is currently being held in a Miami federal prison for the alleged failed attempt on Trump's life on Sept. 14 that was stopped by a Secret Service agent. Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer, and several gun violations.

In a June 29 letter, Routh lamented that he would not be eligible for the death penalty and asked that U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon "trade" him for another country's political prisoner.

"[W]hy is the death penalty not allowed, at nearly 60 a life of nothingness without love — what is the point. Why is it not all or nothing?" he wrote.

"I had wished for a prisoner swap with Hamas, Iran for a female protestor, or China for Jimmy Lai or one of the 40 others or to freeze to death in Siberia in exchange for a Ukrainian soldier so that I could die being of some use and save all this court mess — but no one acts; perhaps you have the power to trade me away," he wrote.

"What an easy diplomatic vitory for Trump to give an American he hates to China, Iran or North Korea or wherever as a gesture of peace in exchange for an unjustly held democratic prisoner — everyone wins."

Routh told Cannon on Thursday he wants to fire his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself, saying he will be ready to defend himself before a trial jury this fall.

He made his request during a hearing in Fort Pierce.

When the judge asked Routh, 59, whether he wanted her to appoint new attorneys to defend him, Routh replied: "No. I will represent myself."

If convicted, Routh faces the maximum sentence of life in prison.

