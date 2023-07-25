Late RBG's 'Pegasus' Collar Set for Auction

One of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's celebrated collars is going up for auction.

The Potomack Company recently announced one of Ginsburg's favorite collars, dubbed The Pegasus, would be included in its Sept. 20-21 auctions.

"The Pegasus limited edition silver metallic bib by Stella & Dot was one of [Ginsburg's] favorite collars evoking power and strength with the imagery of battle armor in its layered metal pointed feathers," the auction house said.

Ginsburg died in September 2020 at age 87 of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She had served 27 years on the court and become something of a rock star to her admirers who affectionately called her the Notorious RBG for her defense of the rights of women and minorities.

The famously liberal Supreme Court justice wore the Pegasus collar in the official 2018 photo of the court, which was taken after Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined and marked her first day back after a fall that fractured her ribs.

"The collar sent the unspoken — but very clear — message that the justice was back in action and ready for duty," The Potomack Company said in the auction announcement.

The auction house said it would donate a percentage of its commission to the American Bar Foundation's Ruth Bader Ginsburg Endowed Fund for Research in Civil Rights and Gender Equality "to support Justice Ginsburg's vision of equal protection under the law for all Americans."

Last year, an auction of Ginsburg's belongings sold for almost $517,000 to benefit one of her favorite charities. The auction included 76 of Ginsburg's personal items, among them a gold-colored beaded collar that she kept in her Supreme Court chambers, which sold for $176,775.

In 2021, The Potomack Company sold Ginsburg's modern art and memorabilia collection for more than $1 million to benefit Washington National Opera at the Kennedy Center.