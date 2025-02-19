US Launches Unarmed Nuclear Missile in Readiness Test

The U.S. Air Force launched a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) early Wednesday as part of a scheduled exercise, demonstrating the nation's nuclear deterrent capabilities amid growing geopolitical tensions, the Daily Mail reported.

The unarmed missile was fired at 5 a.m. ET from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, traveling at 15,000 miles per hour before reaching a test range near Kwajalein Atoll in the Pacific Ocean.

The missile completed its 4,200-mile journey in approximately 22 minutes.

Despite the timing, coming just hours after Russia deployed its own Yars ICBM for combat training, the U.S. Air Force emphasized that the launch was not a response to global events but rather a routine test to ensure nuclear readiness.

"Today's Minuteman III test launch is just one of the ways the Department of the Air Force demonstrates the readiness, precision, and professionalism of U.S. nuclear forces," said Acting Secretary of the Air Force Gary Ashworth.

"It also provides confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation's nuclear deterrence mission."

"During this test, we collected and analyzed performance and other key data points to evaluate current missile system competencies," said Col. Dustin Harmon, 377th TEG commander.

"This allows our team to analyze and report accuracy and reliability for the current system while validating projected missile system improvements. The data we collect and analyze is crucial for maintaining Minuteman III while we pave the way for Sentinel."

The U.S. launch followed Russia's nuclear training maneuvers, which took place two weeks earlier. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Yars missile launchers were deployed for exercises in the Volga region, where they practiced stealth maneuvers and counter-sabotage strategies.

The Minuteman III, capable of carrying three Mk 12A nuclear warheads with an explosive yield of up to 350,000 tons of TNT, has been a key component of the U.S. military's nuclear arsenal. However, it is set to be phased out by 2029 and replaced with the LGM-35A Sentinel ICBM.

The Air Force underscored the importance of this transition, stating, "The Sentinel weapon system is the most cost-effective option for maintaining a safe, secure, and effective land-based leg of the nuclear triad and would extend its capabilities through 2075."

Until the Sentinel is fully operational by the mid-2030s, the Air Force remains committed to ensuring the Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent against emerging global threats.

The U.S. missile launch and Russia's recent exercises come as international tensions continue to escalate, with growing concerns over potential conflicts involving nuclear-capable nations, including China.

Moscow is approximately 5,900 miles from California, while Beijing is about 6,000 miles away — two nations that U.S. military strategists consider potential adversaries in the event of heightened conflict.

The Minuteman III's ability to strike anywhere in the world within 30 minutes underscores its role in America's strategic deterrence efforts.

While both the U.S. and Russia assert that their respective missile tests are routine, the timing of such exercises amid strained diplomatic relations raises concerns about the potential for escalating military posturing.