Tags: russia | ukraine | china | donald trump | truth social

Trump Warns 'Next' Up in Russia 'May Be Far Worse'

By    |   Saturday, 24 June 2023 06:25 PM EDT

As the strange mutiny unfolded in Russia between Vladimir Putin, his Russian defense leaders, and mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, former President Donald Trump issued a warning to those eager for a coup or a Russian civil war.

"A big mess in Russia, but be careful what you wish for," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday. "Next in may be far worse!"

Trump also warned the events unfolding in Russia, Ukraine and China under President Xi Jinping are not untethered to the allegations of President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and family getting paid for alleged foreign influence peddling.

"Biden will do about Russia whatever President Xi of China wants him to do," Trump wrote in an earlier Truth Social post. "Remember, Hunter & Joe illegally took large amounts of money from both countries, but China right now is the bigger threat."

Notably, China might also have designs on capitalizing on Russian unrest, either in invading Taiwan or perhaps taking territory in bordering Russia, according to Trump.

"China & Russia, until Biden came along, have always been natural enemies, with China wanting large portions of largely unpopulated Russian land to have for their much larger population," Trump's post continued. "This is China's heretofore unthinkable opportunity, much bigger than Taiwan, which to President Xi, can wait!"

Trump is speaking Saturday night at the Freedom and Faith Coalition's 2023 event in a speech that will air live and in its entirety on Newsmax.

The event is billed as the "Road to Majority 2023," with a number of Republican speakers, including presidential challengers like former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

"DeSanctimonious polls are rapidly shrinking, as ours continue to grow," Trump wrote in another Truth Social post, taking a shot at Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. "We are now leading both DeSanctus and Biden, big!"

US
315
2023-25-24
Saturday, 24 June 2023 06:25 PM
