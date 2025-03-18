Trump, Putin Discuss Possible US-Russian Hockey Game, Ceasefire

President Donald Trump has expressed support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to host hockey games between the United States and Russia on American soil, despite Russia's ongoing ban from international competition, the Daily Mail reported.

The two leaders spoke for two hours on a phone call on Tuesday, during which they also agreed to a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine focused on energy and infrastructure targets.

The White House described the agreement as a "movement to peace," with negotiations for a full ceasefire and lasting peace to begin immediately in the Middle East.

Meanwhile. the Kremlin announced that Trump and Putin discussed the possibility of holding U.S.-Russia hockey games in the U.S.

Last month, due to security concerns, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) extended its ban on Russian and Belarusian teams through the 2025-26 season. The ban includes all world championships and, effectively, the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, though the International Olympic Committee has final authority on Olympic participation.

"It is not yet safe to reintegrate the Russian and Belarusian national and club teams," the IIHF stated, citing security risks that could jeopardize player and fan safety. The council plans to reassess the ban in May 2026.

Russia, formerly competing as the Soviet Union and "Unified Team," has won Olympic gold nine times. The Russian team took silver at the 2022 Beijing Olympics just weeks before launching its invasion of Ukraine.

The war has led to continued global sanctions and exclusions from sports competitions.

In addition to sports diplomacy, Trump and Putin took initial steps toward ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The White House announced a 30-day "energy and infrastructure ceasefire," during which attacks on critical facilities would be paused. While discussions for broader peace agreements will take place, Putin reportedly set conditions for a permanent ceasefire.

"Both leaders agreed this conflict needs to end with a lasting peace," the White House said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin's version, Putin insisted that the U.S. and its allies halt military and intelligence support to Ukraine in exchange for ending hostilities. European allies, however, have raised concerns that such a pause could allow Russia to rearm while leaving Ukraine vulnerable.

During their conversation, Putin agreed to return 23 critically injured Ukrainian prisoners as a humanitarian gesture. The leaders also emphasized improving U.S.-Russia relations and agreed that Iran must never be in a position to destroy Israel, according to the White House.

Trump spoke from the Oval Office alongside Vice President J.D. Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio beginning at 10 a.m. ET and concluding at noon.