×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | sanctions | banks | treasury department | congress | war

Banks Asked to Keep Some Ties to Russia

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:53 AM EST

U.S. banks are caught between calls from Congress to sever ties with Russian business and from the Biden administration to keep some of those connections that are not subject to ongoing sanctions.

Bloomberg reported Citi and JPMorgan Chase are being encouraged to keep doing business with parts of the Russian economy that have not been sanctioned in order to avoid a global economic crisis.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon testified before Congress in September, saying, "We are following the instructions of the American government as they asked us to do it," when asked about doing business in Russia.

Last month Citigroup's Jane Fraser said: "We have been supporting our multinational clients in Russia. We are now informing them that we will be ending nearly all of the institutional-banking services we offer by the end of the first quarter of next year.

"At that point, our only operations in Russia will be those necessary to fulfill our remaining legal and regulatory obligations."

"Congress needs to understand this — the U.S. government has not imposed a comprehensive embargo with Russia; there's still pockets of business that are allowed," said attorney Nnedinma Ifudu Nweke, a specialist in U.S. economic sanctions and trade embargoes with the firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

Nweke noted the Treasury Department "will continue to have meetings to educate banks on those pockets of allowable transactions, especially in the humanitarian space."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. banks are caught between calls from Congress to sever ties with Russian business and from the Biden administration to keep some of those connections that are not subject to ongoing sanctions.
russia, sanctions, banks, treasury department, congress, war
233
2022-53-08
Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved