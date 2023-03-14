Retired Russian General Wants to Unleash Nuclear Torpedo on US

Retired Russian Gen. Yevgeny Buzhinsky says the Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedoes should be used on the U.S.

Newsweek reported his comments, which it said were made on Russia 1, Russia's state television.

"Poseidon has already been tested," he said.

Anchor Vladimir Solovyov said he would like to see it in action and the retired general agreed.

"We would like to, of course," Buzhinsky replied.

Russia has manufactured its first set of Poseidon nuclear-capable super torpedoes, state-run news outlet TASS reported in January.

The torpedoes, which TASS referred to as drones, have unlimited range because they are nuclear-powered. They can travel up to 80 mph, faster than most conventional torpedoes, and carry a 2-megaton nuclear-tipped warhead or conventional munitions.

"The first batch of Poseidon ammunition has been manufactured and will be soon delivered to special-purpose, nuclear-powered submarine Belgorod," TASS reported, quoting an anonymous source close to the Russian military and defense industry.

Buzhinsky added further involvement of western countries in aiding Ukraine could mean that it will "all end with Poseidon and a tsunami, a 300 or 500-meter wave."

Solovyov noted, "and then Great Britain will be no more."

"Yes, Great Britain will definitely be no more, I'm talking about the United States," Buzhinsky said.

A clip of the exchange was tweeted by Francis Scarr of BBC monitoring.