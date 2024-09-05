WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: russia | justice | indictment | 2016 | presidential | election | campaign

US Charges Fmr Trump '16 Campaign Adviser Over Work for Sanctioned Russian Media

Thursday, 05 September 2024 01:15 PM EDT

The U.S. government has charged a Russian-born U.S. citizen and former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with working for a sanctioned Russian state television network and laundering the proceeds.

Indictments announced Thursday by the Department of Justice allege that Dimitri Simes and his wife received over $1 million dollars and a personal car and driver in exchange for work they did for Russia's Channel One. The state television network was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2022 over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Simes, 76, and his wife, Anastasia Simes, have a home in Virginia and are believed to be in Russia.

Simes ran a think tank based in Washington that advised Trump's campaign.

A second indictment alleges that Anastasia Simes, 55, received funds from sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexander Udodov. Udodov was sanctioned last year for his support for the Russian government.

If convicted of the charges, the two face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The U.S. government has charged a Russian-born U.S. citizen and former adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign with working for a sanctioned Russian state television network and laundering the proceeds.
russia, justice, indictment, 2016, presidential, election, campaign
159
2024-15-05
Thursday, 05 September 2024 01:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved