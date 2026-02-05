Md. Man Faces Charges After Appearing at Vought Home

A Maryland man is facing attempted murder charges after showing up at the Northern Virginia home of Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought while wearing gloves and a surgical mask, CBS News reported Thursday.

Colin Demarco, 26, was arrested Jan. 22 by Arlington County police and is charged with multiple offenses, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Feb. 23.

According to CBS News, investigators said Demarco traveled from his home in Rockville, Maryland, to Vought's Arlington residence on Aug. 10, 2025, where he was captured on a Ring doorbell camera wearing gloves, sunglasses, a surgical mask, and a backpack.

He was also seen looking through Vought's mailbox and asking a neighbor whether anyone was home. The neighbor later told police Demarco appeared to have a gun tucked under his shirt, the report said.

Court records state Demarco is accused of plotting to kill a victim identified as "R.V.," described in the criminal complaint as a presidential appointee involved in the creation of Project 2025, a Heritage Foundation-backed effort outlining policy priorities for a future Republican administration.

CBS News reported that Demarco told investigators he feared President Donald Trump's reelection would lead to a "fascist takeover."

Authorities later discovered that Demarco had claimed to be writing a manifesto and had drafted notes referencing a weapons stash and a document titled "Body Disposal Guide."

That document reportedly advised steps such as "always wear rubber gloves" and "make an airtight alibi." Another note referenced a firearm described as a ".357 Magnum Colt revolver (FULLY PRE-LOADED!)."

Demarco initially told investigators he had gone to Arlington looking for a job. He later admitted he went to Vought's home to confront him about Project 2025, though he denied carrying a gun or intending to harm anyone, the report said.

The complaint also cites social media messages in which Demarco discussed violent thoughts about Trump. One Discord message quoted in court filings read: "The more Trump does sh** like this, the more I wanna grab a gun and try to shoot him."

Vought, a key figure in Trump's second-term efforts to restructure the federal workforce, has received multiple violent threats and is currently protected by the U.S. Marshals Service, which led the investigation.

CBS News reported that Demarco had prior contact with law enforcement and was taken into custody in November 2024 under a mental illness emergency petition after asking an officer to shoot him.

It remains unclear why Demarco is facing state charges rather than federal prosecution.