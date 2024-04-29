Russell Brand Confirms Baptism: This Is My Path Now

Russell Brand has been baptized.

The 48-year-old actor and comedian confirmed the news while opening up about the "intimate and personal" experience on social media.

In a video posted to X, Brand admitted to having previously taken "many substances" but always feeling unfulfilled in his journey seeking peace and tranquility — something he claimed to have found during his "overwhelming" baptism.

"I felt changed," he said after Sunday's event before going on to thank his fans for their support, as well as his critics for expressing their "cynicism."

"This is new for me, I'm learning and I will make mistakes," he said, adding, "but this is my path now."

The announcement came days after Brand revealed his intentions to be baptized Friday.

"This Sunday, I'm taking the plunge, I'm getting baptized," Brand said on X.

"People are so cynical about the increasing interest in Christianity and the return to God, but to me, it's obvious," he said.

"As meaning deteriorates in the modern world, as our value systems and institutions crumble, all of us become increasingly aware that there is this eerily familiar awakening and beckoning figure that we've all known all of our lives, within us and around us. And for me it's very exciting," he continued, adding he was considering being baptized in London's tainted River Thames, which he noted might wash away his sins but also expose him to a few viruses.

In September, a Channel 4 Dispatches and Sunday Times investigation revealed allegations from four women accusing Brand of rape, sexual assault, and abuse during the peak of his fame from 2006 to 2013, according to the Independent.

Brand, who has been questioned by the Metropolitan Police, has strongly denied the claims, which he described as "very, very hurtful" during an interview with Tucker Carlson.