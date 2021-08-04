Rudy Giuliani: Cuomo 'May Be Guilty' but Deserves Due Process

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani blasted politicians, the media, and public opinion for their treatment of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., whom independent investigators concluded sexually harassed current and former state employees.

Giuliani compared the allegations against Cuomo to accusations previously leveled against former President Donald Trump.

"Cuomo may be guilty, but we used to have trials before convictions," Giuliani tweeted Tuesday night. "That's what Cuomo's Democrat allies denied President Trump. There would be poetic justice if they did that to Cuomo, but it would be unjust, dangerous, and entirely un-American."

That tweet followed one in which Giuliani even criticized "right wing protectors of due process."

"Now we will find out who really believes in the rule of law," he wrote. "It is very disappointing that some of the right wing protectors of due process for President Donald have convicted Cuomo on a report from 3 prosecutors who up until now were trying to frame Trump. I PRAY FOR WISDOM."

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday announced investigators' findings into allegations against Cuomo.

The investigators' report said the governor created a "hostile work environment for women" by "among other things, engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching."

Cuomo, 63, pushed back on the report, saying he "never touched anyone inappropriately," the New York Post reported.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Cuomo to resign, as did Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Democrat NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Democrat Govs. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, and Dan McKee of Rhode Island, issued a joint statement saying Cuomo should resign.

"The truth of the charges against Cuomo should be determined by a trial of an impeachment and/or an indictment, not by the media," Giuliani tweeted. "Also, the covered up allegations of sending the elderly to death in nursing homes, rather than to available safe beds, should be tried by a jury."

The New York governor's office is being investigated for hiding COVID-19 nursing home-related deaths. Another probe is looking into whether Cuomo improperly used state resources while writing and promoting his book on the pandemic.

The attorney general's report will not result in criminal charges for Cuomo.

A statement released Tuesday by Carl Heastie, speaker of the New York State Assembly, indicated Cuomo could face an impeachment trial. Previously, Heastie said the outcome of the report alone may not be enough to bring impeachment proceedings.

"I don't know if the report itself, alone, without the conclusion of the Judiciary Committee's work should rise to an action," Heastie told the Times Union.