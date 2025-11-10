Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Others

President Donald Trump has pardoned his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and others, according to a Justice Department official.

Ed Martin, the government's pardon attorney, posted on X a signed proclamation of the "full, complete, and unconditional" pardon, which also names conservative attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman. The proclamation explicitly says the pardon does not apply to Trump.

Presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes and none of the allies were charged in federal cases.