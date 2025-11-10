WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Pardons Rudy Giuliani, Mark Meadows, Others

Rudy Giuliani speaks to the media
Rudy Giuliani (Tom Williams/AP)

Monday, 10 November 2025 06:17 AM EST

President Donald Trump has pardoned his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, his former chief of staff Mark Meadows and others, according to a Justice Department official.

Ed Martin, the government's pardon attorney, posted on X a signed proclamation of the "full, complete, and unconditional" pardon, which also names conservative attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman. The proclamation explicitly says the pardon does not apply to Trump.

Presidential pardons only apply to federal crimes and none of the allies were charged in federal cases.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


