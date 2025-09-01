Giuliani's Team on Instagram: 'Toughest Fighter We Know'

After former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani suffered a broken back in a motor vehicle accident Sunday, "his family & team" issued a heartfelt post thanking followers for thoughts and prayers, vowing that he will "come back stronger than ever."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out since hearing the news about the mayor," a post on Rudy Giuliani's Instagram Stories read Monday morning.

"Your prayers, love, and support mean more than we can ever express.

"As his family and team, we can tell you he's the toughest fighter we know — resilient, determined, and already focused on recovery. We are proud beyond words, and we know he will come back stronger than ever. With gratitude, His Family & Team ❤️"

Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebra and other injuries after a car crash in New Hampshire, where he was a passenger, a spokesperson for the former mayor said Sunday.

Giuliani, 81, was taken to a nearby trauma center and was being treated for a fractured thoracic vertebra, multiple lacerations and contusions, and injuries to his left arm and lower leg, according to a statement posted on X by Michael Ragusa, Giuliani's head of security.

Giuliani "sustained injuries but is in good spirits and recovering tremendously," Ragusa said, adding: "This was not a targeted attack."

Before the accident, Giuliani had been "flagged down by a woman who was the victim of a domestic violence incident" and contacted police on her behalf, Ragusa said. After police arrived, Giuliani continued on his way and his vehicle was hit shortly after pulling onto the highway in a crash that was "entirely unrelated" to the domestic violence incident, Ragusa told The Associated Press in an emailed statement.

Giuliani was being driven in a rented Ford Bronco by his spokesperson Ted Goodman when their vehicle was struck from behind late Saturday by a Honda HR-V driven by a 19-year-old woman, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.

Troopers witnessed the crash, which forced both vehicles into the highway median and left them "heavily damaged," state police said. Goodman and the 19-year-old suffered "non-life-threatening injuries" and were taken to hospitals for treatment, the agency added.

State police said they are investigating the crash and no charges have been filed.

New Hampshire State Police declined to comment on whether Giuliani had contacted the agency regarding the account of a domestic violence incident.

Goodman did not respond to requests for comment and Giuliani's team did not provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"Thank you to all the people that have reached out since learning the news about my father," Andrew Giuliani, the former mayor's son, wrote in a post on X. "Your prayers mean the world."

Material from AP was used to compile this report.

