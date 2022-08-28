Sen. Blunt: Trump 'Should Have Turned Over All' Documents

Sen. Roy Blunt, while insisting Sunday that the Senate Intelligence Committee should have been informed about the FBI's plans to raid former President Donald Trump's home if there was indeed a national security issue, conceded that Trump should have turned in all of the documents that were being stored at his Mar-a-Lago home.

"I understand he turned over a lot of documents, but he should have turned over all of them," the Missouri Republican told ABC's "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos after he pressed the senator for an answer. "I imagine he knows that very well now as well."

However, Blunt said that more must be known about the documents and that the Senate committee should have been informed.

"One of the things I was concerned about when I heard about this so-called raid or seizing of these documents was, why hadn't the Intelligence Committee that I've been on for my time in the Senate and time in the House, why hadn't we heard anything about this?" Blunt asked.

The senator also said it is a "good thing" that a special master will likely be permitted, through a request from Trump, to go through the seized documents "that the president had every right to have and the documents that he hadn't yet turned over."

"You should be careful with classified documents," said Blunt. "I've had access to documents like that for a long time. I'm incredibly careful.

"I was wondering as I was listening to that if the same things were said when Secretary [Hillary] Clinton had documents, when [FBI] Director [James] Comey had documents.

"They had them on the internet, which is much more dangerous than having them in a box somewhere."

Still, he said he wondered "why this could go on for almost two years, and then less than 100 days before the election, suddenly we're talking about this rather than the economy or inflation or even the student loan program."

Blunt also said when he heard about the raid, he got "immediately involved" with Intelligence Chair Warner and Vice-Chair Marco Rubio, to seek a letter to the Department of Justice and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines to learn why the committee had not been informed.

There has been no response to the letter, said Blunt, but Haines has said she will be briefing the committee soon.

Blunt also on Sunday criticized President Joe Biden's plans to forgive student loan debt, calling it "monumentally unfair" to people who didn't go to college because they couldn't afford it, those who paid their loans back, people who got an education in areas where the government didn't allow loans.

Forgiving loans is "just bad economics," he said, and "it's going to have a long-term, devastating effect on a student loan program that worked pretty effectively until about 10 years ago when the federal government assumed responsibility for that program."

He also said economists who think forgiving loans won't harm the economy are wrong.

"You can't forgive that much debt and assume people won't spend the money for other things," said Blunt. "It's certainly going to take about $24 billion that should have been coming into the federal government every year in payments and make that available for more spending."