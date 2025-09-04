WATCH TV LIVE

O'Donnell Snaps Back at Trump With Epstein Dig

Thursday, 04 September 2025 02:39 PM EDT

Rosie O'Donnell on Thursday snapped back at President Donald Trump with a Jeffrey Epstein-related dig following the president's threat to revoke her U.S. citizenship.

"Banishing me again? logan roy would be proud," she said on Instagram in reference to the formidable patriarch of HBO's "Succession" who serves as the central antagonist of the series, wielding immense power over both his business and family.

"I'm the distraction – EPSTEIN SURVIVORS are the reckoning and your gold lamé throne is melting," she added alongside a screenshot of Trump's Truth Social post alluding to rescinding her citizenship.

Trump on Wednesday wrote on Truth Social, "As previously mentioned, we are giving serious thought to taking away Rosie O'Donnell's Citizenship. She is not a Great American and is, in my opinion, incapable of being so!"

He made a similar statement on July 12.

O'Donnell has been vocal on issues surrounding deceased sex offender Epstein and has criticized Trump and urged public engagement with the files and testimonies emerging from the scandal.

Trump has no legal authority to forcibly strip citizenship from someone like O'Donnell, who was born in Commack, New York. Only citizens can relinquish the right per the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

Thursday, 04 September 2025 02:39 PM
