WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ronny jackson | navy admiral | joe biden

Rep. Ronny Jackson Reinstated as Retired Navy Admiral

By    |   Thursday, 04 September 2025 12:53 PM EDT

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, has been reinstated as a retired U.S. Navy one-star admiral by the Trump administration after he was demoted to the rank of captain during former President Joe Biden’s time in office.

Jackson, who served as President Donald Trump’s White House physician and won his northwest Texas seat in 2020, shared a June letter from Navy Secretary John C. Phelan on Wednesday informing him of the reinstatement.

"I was, and still am, a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, and Joe Biden is a retired old FOOL. After the Biden administration's politically motivated attacks against me, I am pleased to share that my military rank has been fully restored," Jackson wrote on X. "Thank you, @SECNAV, for righting the wrongs of the last administration."

Jackson’s demotion followed a Department of Defense internal investigation that found he made inappropriate sexual comments about a female colleague, abused alcohol during a presidential trip, and bullied subordinates. Similar allegations tanked Jackson's nomination to serve as Trump’s Veterans Affairs secretary in 2018. Jackson also served as former President Barack Obama's physician.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, has been reinstated as a retired U.S. Navy one-star admiral by the Trump administration after he was demoted to the rank of captain during former President Joe Biden's time in office.
ronny jackson, navy admiral, joe biden
179
2025-53-04
Thursday, 04 September 2025 12:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved