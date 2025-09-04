Rep. Ronny Jackson Reinstated as Retired Navy Admiral

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, has been reinstated as a retired U.S. Navy one-star admiral by the Trump administration after he was demoted to the rank of captain during former President Joe Biden’s time in office.

Jackson, who served as President Donald Trump’s White House physician and won his northwest Texas seat in 2020, shared a June letter from Navy Secretary John C. Phelan on Wednesday informing him of the reinstatement.

"I was, and still am, a retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral, and Joe Biden is a retired old FOOL. After the Biden administration's politically motivated attacks against me, I am pleased to share that my military rank has been fully restored," Jackson wrote on X. "Thank you, @SECNAV, for righting the wrongs of the last administration."

Jackson’s demotion followed a Department of Defense internal investigation that found he made inappropriate sexual comments about a female colleague, abused alcohol during a presidential trip, and bullied subordinates. Similar allegations tanked Jackson's nomination to serve as Trump’s Veterans Affairs secretary in 2018. Jackson also served as former President Barack Obama's physician.