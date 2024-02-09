×
Rep. Ronny Jackson: Biden's Physician Not to Be Trusted

By    |   Friday, 09 February 2024 06:42 PM EST

Current White House physician Kevin O'Connor is "basically part of the Biden family" and "is going to cover up anything that's going on," Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, warned.

"He's not to be trusted."

Jackson served as a White House physician for former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, and he weighed in on the controversy surrounding what many Republicans are calling the cognitive decline of sitting President Joe Biden.

"This man is not cognitively fit to be our president," Jackson told Breitbart News Daily podcast. "I said that it would continue to get worse. It has. Everyone has continued to see it on a regular basis."

Jackson was reacting to special council Robert Hur's scathing report in which he described Biden as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory."

Jackson noted the significance of Biden's Department of Justice being "allowed to put that language in the report," which he said, "tells me that they know … at this point that that he cannot function another four years as president."

Jackson said the Democrats have put themselves in a bind by choosing Biden as their candidate and now are left with limited options to replace him.

When asked by Breitbart's Mike Slater about the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden, Jackson said, "We are at the point now where we should be thinking about that."

"The 25th Amendment would be a way that we could do this, you know, even if he didn't want to," Jackson said. "If a majority of his Cabinet and his vice president come to the … Senate pro tempore and the speaker of the House, and they tell them that this man is not cognitively fit, then he will get voted out with a two-thirds vote in the House and the Senate."

"So if they go down that path, it's a done deal," he concluded.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

