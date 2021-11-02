×
RNC Chief McDaniel Pushing Voter Turnout in Virginia, New Jersey

ronna mcdaniel speaks before a republican debate
Ronna McDaniel (Paul Sancya/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 02 November 2021 01:46 PM

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel urged voters to go to the polls Tuesday and elect the two GOP gubernatorial candidates in Virginia and New Jersey.

Her comments came in a tweet:

"VOTE! VOTE! VOTE! Today's the day to elect @GlennYoungkin in VA and @Jack4NJ in NJ! Go to vote.gop to find your polling location and vote for them and the entire Republican ticket."

And, in an earlier tweet Tuesday, she wrote: "Can you feel the momentum in Virginia? I can – get out and vote and let's win!"

The RNC joined in on the push for voter turnout by tweeting:

"Today is ELECTION DAY! Get out and vote REPUBLICAN up and down the ballot!"

In Virginia, Republican Glenn Youngkin is facing Democrat Terry McAuliffe, the former governor, in what is considered an extremely tight race.

In New Jersey, Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli is facing Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy's lead has steadily been shrinking in public polls.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
