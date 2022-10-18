RNC Chief McDaniel: 'Biden Deeply Out of Touch'

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, is blasting President Joe Biden's remarks about abortion.

"Biden is deeply out of touch with the concerns of families," she wrote in a statement. "First, Americans do not want Biden and Democrats' extreme, taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand agenda.

"Second, Democrats can't distract from the Biden pay cut, the higher prices, and the tax increases they have inflicted on voters. Republicans will win in November because we are focused on the issues voters care about most."

According to The Washington Post, Biden vowed Tuesday, if Democrats expand their control of Congress in the midterm elections, the first bill he will send would enshrine into law Roe v. Wade abortion protections that the Supreme Court struck down in June.

Biden made his comments at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee.