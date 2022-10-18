×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ronna mcdaniel | joe biden | abortion | rnc | out of touch | americans | voters

RNC Chief McDaniel: 'Biden Deeply Out of Touch'

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 18 October 2022 01:50 PM EDT

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, is blasting President Joe Biden's remarks about abortion.

"Biden is deeply out of touch with the concerns of families," she wrote in a statement. "First, Americans do not want Biden and Democrats' extreme, taxpayer-funded abortion-on-demand agenda.

"Second, Democrats can't distract from the Biden pay cut, the higher prices, and the tax increases they have inflicted on voters. Republicans will win in November because we are focused on the issues voters care about most."

According to The Washington Post, Biden vowed Tuesday, if Democrats expand their control of Congress in the midterm elections, the first bill he will send would enshrine into law Roe v. Wade abortion protections that the Supreme Court struck down in June.

Biden made his comments at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, is blasting President Joe Biden's remarks about abortion.
ronna mcdaniel, joe biden, abortion, rnc, out of touch, americans, voters
138
2022-50-18
Tuesday, 18 October 2022 01:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved