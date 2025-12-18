New N.Y. Archbishop Hicks Holds Strong Pro-Life Record

Pope Leo XIV has named Bishop Ronald A. Hicks of the Diocese of Joliet, Illinois, as the next archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York a move that assures continued emphasis on both life and human dignity in the church's public witness.

Leo made the move following the resignation of Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

Hicks, 58, has built a reputation as a deeply committed pro-life pastor whose advocacy extends from defending unborn life to promoting broader visions of human dignity.

Born in Harvey, Illinois, and shaped by decades of ministry in Chicago and Joliet, Hicks has long embodied the Catholic Church's teachings on the sanctity of life.

From the moment the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, Hicks publicly embraced the decision — calling it "an answer to decades of prayer" that "upholds the protection of the most innocent of all human life — the child in the mother's womb."

In his official statement on the landmark ruling, Hicks celebrated the court's decision while calling for prayer and deeper respect for life "from conception to natural death."

That theme animated his homily at the Illinois March for Life in April 2024, where he challenged participants to reflect on the intrinsic worth of every human being: "One's value should not depend on whether he or she lives inside the womb or outside the womb," he told the assembly of students, clergy, and faithful gathered in Springfield.

Hicks has also put pro-life commitments into action through legal and civic engagement.

In December, he joined other Illinois Catholic bishops in supporting pro-life pregnancy centers challenging a state law that would have required referral to abortion services — framing the fight as a defense of religious freedom and the church's moral teaching.

"We trust the court to uphold our freedom to live and serve according to our faith," he said.

For many Catholics in Illinois, his presence at annual March for Life events — celebrating Masses, preaching homilies, and advocating for pro-life policies — made concrete his belief that defending life is not merely a political issue but a pastoral call.

Dolan, who has been one of New York's most outspoken pro-life voices, praised Hicks at the appointment announcement, expressing confidence that the new archbishop will continue strong advocacy for the unborn.

Hicks' philosophy echoes widely held Catholic teaching: Life is an irreplaceable gift from God, and society must protect it at every stage.

His rhetoric at pro-life gatherings often combined theological depth with pastoral sensitivity — urging support for mothers, families, and ministries that accompany women facing difficult pregnancies.

While Hicks' pro-life credentials are robust, his approach to human dignity also extends to immigrants and refugees — a stance that may bring new energy to New York's diverse Catholic community but could unsettle some conservative political allies.

In November 2025, Hicks endorsed a "Special Message" on immigration from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops that called for humane treatment of migrants and meaningful reform grounded in Gospel values.

"Deeply rooted in our Gospel tradition of loving our neighbor, this letter affirms our solidarity with all our brothers and sisters," he said, urging prayer and engagement with others "as expressions of our faith in action."

With installation Masses scheduled for early February, Catholics in New York and beyond will soon see how Hicks brings his record of advocacy, teaching, and pastoral care to one of the most culturally influential sees in the United States.