Ronald Hicks Installed as New York's 11th Archbishop

Ronald Hicks formally accepted his appointment as the 11th Archbishop of New York during a ceremonial Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Friday, marking the official start of his leadership of one of the largest Catholic archdioceses in the United States.

The installation Mass, rich in long-standing Catholic tradition and pageantry, included symbolic elements marking the transition of spiritual authority. In keeping with custom, Hicks approached the cathedral doors and knocked three times before being welcomed inside, a gesture signifying the invitation of the faithful to receive their new shepherd.

Once inside, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, or Vatican ambassador to the U.S., read aloud a mandate from Pope Leo XIV appointing Hicks.

Hicks then formally accepted the role and was led to the cathedra, the archbishop's chair, signifying his canonical possession of the Archdiocese of New York.

"Here are a few things that most of you have probably already learned about me," Hicks said. "I love Jesus, I love the Church, I love people."

"And as Pope Leo has recently taught in his catechesis on Vatican II, Jesus says, 'I call you friends.' Through that relationship, I strive to love my neighbor as myself," he added.

Hicks, 58, succeeds Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who submitted his resignation upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75 and now holds the title archbishop emeritus. The transition marks the end of nearly 17 years of Dolan's leadership of the archdiocese.

A native of Harvey, Illinois, Hicks previously served as bishop of the Diocese of Joliet and brings to New York a mix of pastoral, administrative, and missionary experience.

Pope Leo appointed him to the position in December, making him the first new archbishop of New York since 2009.

Hicks struck a lighter tone during his remarks, revealing a longtime love of music and playfully weaving together lyrics from classic songs about New York to describe his first impressions of the city.

"I love music. I love all types of music," Hicks said, adding that he almost always has a song playing in his head.

He told the congregation that although "Chicago will always be my kind of town," he wanted to share how New York already feels to him, using what he called "a little bit of creative editing" from some of the most famous songs about the city.

Quoting a mix of familiar lyrics, Hicks spoke of being "in a New York state of mind," calling the city a place "where dreams are made of," and declaring, "I happen to like New York; I happen to love this town."

He closed the musical aside with a nod to the city's most iconic anthem: "So start spreading the news: I'm starting today. I want to be a part of it — New York, New York."

The Archdiocese of New York serves roughly 2.5 million Catholics across the city and surrounding counties, and the installation of Hicks reflects continuity and a new chapter for the Church's presence in a global city.

As archbishop, Hicks now assumes responsibility for the spiritual direction and administrative oversight of the archdiocese, including its parishes, schools, and charitable institutions.

"This is a call to be a missionary church, not a country club," Hicks said.

"A club exists to serve its members. The Church exists, on the other hand, to go out and serve all people, on fire, with faith and hope and charity in the name of Jesus Christ."

"This is not a criticism; it's simply an invitation to constantly renew who we are and to rediscover why the Church exists," he said. "We exist to follow Jesus, who fed the hungry, healed those ill in body and spirit, rejected hatred, and proclaimed love."