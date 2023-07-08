Sen. Johnson to Newsmax: 'Cover-up' Happening on WH Cocaine

The White House has changed its story several times on the cocaine found there last Sunday, which shows the Biden administration's "permissive attitude" and that there is "once again a cover-up of some wrongdoing" going on, Sen. Ron Johnson told Newsmax Saturday.

"You would think there are surveillance cameras all over the place," the Wisconsin Republican told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"I know exactly where they are. We're in contact with the Secret Service. We're getting no response whatsoever from the Secret Service in terms of what investigatory steps they're taking."

Johnson said he's not surprised that he's gotten no response from the Secret Service, as the "bureaucrats in these agencies ignore Congress."

"They get sworn in, they get confirmed, they raise their hands and say they're going to comply with any legitimate congressional oversight, and they get into office and they simply don't because we have very limited enforcement powers," said Johnson. "So we do need to beef it up and strengthen Congress' oversight capabilities."

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reported that the Biden family left the White House for Camp David for the weekend, but according to press pool reports, they did not go until 6:34 p.m., show host Rita Cosby pointed out.

Johnson responded that the administration, "simply doesn't do thorough investigations" or "honest prosecutions."

"We've seen that with Hunter Biden, " he said. "So there will be a cover-up and unfortunately, when you're trying to question the top law enforcement officials in the government and they claim they don't have the information and they won't give it to you, there's not much more you can do."

Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney David Weiss has not met a congressional deadline to turn over relevant evidence on the Hunter Biden investigation concerning information coming from IRS whistleblowers, noted Cosby.

"Sen. [Chuck] Grassley and I turned over a couple of hundred pages of bank records to U.S. Attorney Weiss and got no reaction, no response from him," said Johnson.

"I don't know whether he used those. We don't know whether he's even investigated the allegations of bribery or the 17 audio recordings of the Bidens talking about the bribery scheme, so we have no idea what is happening inside the U.S. attorney's office, the Department of Justice or within the FBI other than we do know there's a fair amount of corruption and an awful lot of partisanship in those offices."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!