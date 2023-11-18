DeSantis Hits 'Real Nikki Haley' on Support of 'Liberal Cause'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign has fired its latest salvo as it opened its Iowa office this week, targeting one of his chief GOP primary rivals with a barrage of attacks, including a new website to shed light "on the real Nikki Haley."

"She has said publicly that she got into politics inspired by Hillary Clinton," DeSantis said at a campaign stop Saturday, echoing a line for the campaign's new website therealnikki.com. "That's on video. You guys can look it up."

DeSantis' new campaign site did, laying out issues where Haley has "accepted the liberal narrative" and acted at something less than a true conservative for her constituents.

"Nikki Haley isn't the conservative she says she is," the website's sub-headline read. "She is supportive of every liberal cause under the sun."

Haley, who has broken from former President Donald Trump as serving as his U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, has not broken from supporting the anti-Israel U.N., DeSantis added.

"I would defund the United Nations," vowed DeSantis, who is joining Newsmax for a town hall event Monday night in prime time.

Among the campaign's website attack points:

Immigration

China ties

Sex and gender issues

U.N. aid for Gaza

Censorship

Refusing to stand against Black Lives Matter rioters

"Corporate welfare and cronyism"

"There's a reason Nikki Haley is running away from her record and refuses to take tough questions from the media — she can't risk exposing her liberal views on issues most important to conservative voters," the DeSantis campaign wrote in a statement Saturday to Newsmax.