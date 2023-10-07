×
Tags: ron desantis | israel | iran | joe biden | appeasement | hamas | terror

Gov. DeSantis: Israel 'Paying the Price' for Biden's Iran Policies

Saturday, 07 October 2023 10:26 AM EDT

Republican presidential primary candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling out President Joe Biden's appeasement policies with Iran as having been nexus of the Hamas aggression against Israel on Saturday.

"Iran has helped fund this war against Israel, and Joe Biden's policies that have gone easy on Iran has helped to fill their coffers," DeSantis said in a video statement posted to social media.

"Israel is now paying the price for those policies."

DeSantis called out Hamas terror attacks on Israel as having been funded by Iran, which recently received $6 billion from the Biden administration for a five for five prisoner swap.

"Israel is now under attack," DeSantis began in the video statement. "I stand with Israel. America stands with Israel. Not only do they have a right to defend themselves, they have a duty to defend themselves against these Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists. ...

"We're going to stand with the State of Israel, they need to root out Hamas and we need to stand up to Iran," he concluded.

The video was shared by DeSantis via a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"The dastardly terrorist attacks perpetrated against innocent Israeli civilians by Iran-backed terror group Hamas deserve a swift and lethal response," another post on X read, partially quoting the video. "Israel not only has the right to defend itself against these attacks, it has a duty to respond with overwhelming force. I stand with Israel. America must stand with Israel."

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

Saturday, 07 October 2023 10:26 AM
