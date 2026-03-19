Fla. Passes Bill Allowing Armed Staff on College Campuses

Florida lawmakers have sent a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis that would allow trained faculty and staff to carry firearms on public college and university campuses.

The legislation, HB 757, expands Florida's existing school guardian program beyond K-12 schools, authorizing public postsecondary institutions to appoint employees as armed guardians to help prevent or respond to active shooter incidents.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill 88-20 on March 12, a day after the GOP-led Senate approved it 26-10. The measure passed the House with strong Republican support and backing from a small number of Democrats. No Senate Democrat supported the bill.

The guardian program was created in response to the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. Expanding it to postsecondary schools gained momentum after a shooting last year at Florida State University in Tallahassee that killed two and injured six others.

HB 757 is expected to be signed into law by DeSantis. He proposed spending $6 million to expand the guardian program into higher education when outlining his budget priorities in December, Florida Politics reported. School security spending was high on his list.

"Having guardians in schools is one of the most effective ways to ensure highly trained personnel are in place to respond to an active assailant," Florida Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas wrote on X. "HB 757 extends the guardian program to postsecondary institutions, ensuring students have access to safe and secure learning environments."

Under the bill, participating colleges and universities can designate faculty or staff members, but not students, to serve as guardians after completing extensive training and certification overseen by local sheriffs.

Those appointed would not function as law enforcement officers and would have no arrest powers, but they would be authorized to carry firearms and intervene during active assailant incidents.

To qualify, candidates must complete a 144-hour training program that includes firearms instruction, active shooter scenario training, legal training, and defensive tactics. They also must pass psychological evaluations and drug testing, and undergo ongoing annual training and weapon inspections.

County sheriffs are tasked with administering or coordinating the training programs and certifying participants.

The measure is part of a broader school safety package that also requires colleges to adopt active shooter response plans, establish threat assessment teams and expand mental health resources for students.

It also creates a new felony offense for discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school during school hours or activities, with limited exceptions for lawful self-defense.

"This monumental legislation will shape the future of higher education for the entire nation for years to come," state Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Pensacola, wrote on X. "Can't wait for the bill signing ceremony!"