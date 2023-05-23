Musk Talks 2024: Want Someone 'Fairly Normal' for President

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday he wants "someone fairly normal" sitting in the White House in 2024, one day before Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce his plans to run for president on Musk's Twitter Spaces.

Musk did not go so far as to endorse the Republican, who is currently running a distant second in the polls to former president Donald Trump for the party's nomination, Axios reported.

"I've said publicly that my preference — and I think it would be the preference for most Americans — is willing to have someone fairly normal in office," Musk said.

"It will be the first time that something like this is happening on social media," Musk told The Wall Street Journal event Tuesday when asked about DeSantis' announcement plans.

The interview will be live and unscripted, Musk added.

Musk previously has said on Twitter he would be willing to vote for DeSantis if he runs, calling the governor "sensible and centrist," but he also recently tweeted about Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who officially announced his candidacy Monday.

Meanwhile, through Twitter, Musk has released a series of reports, dubbed the "Twitter Files," calling out media and platform biases that have taken aim at former President Trump and others on the political right. Indeed, Musk's recent Twitter acquisition stoked hopes that Twitter, long derided by critics for a "woke" and left-leaning philosophy, would become more favorable to conservative voices.

Tucker Carlson, the conservative Fox News host recently fired by the company, said earlier this month he is looking to move his popular talk show to the Twitter platform,

So where Musk lands in the presidential race may carry some influence and is apt to be closely watched.

In a statement yesterday, Trump's MAGA PAC was critical of DeSantis' planned Twitter kickoff.

"This is one of the most out-of-touch campaign launches in modern history," MAGA PAC spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt wrote. "The only thing less relatable than a niche campaign launch on Twitter, is DeSantis' after-party at the uber elite Four Seasons resort in Miami."