Law Enforcement Braces for Summer of Unrest After Roe v. Wade Reversal

As pro-abortion groups rage against the Supreme Court's Friday decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, law enforcement agencies across the country are preparing for violent unrest.

Incensed by the decision, militant pro-abortion groups such as Ruth Sent Us and Jane's Revenge have called for supporters to unleash violent protests nationwide.

Ruth Sent Us tweeted a picture of Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni shortly after the decision was announced, along with details for recurring protests at their home. The group captioned the post, "Tonight."

The New York Post reports that Jane's Revenge wrote, "Now the leash is off," in anticipation of the court’s move, in a June 14 letter.

"And we will make it as hard as possible for your campaign of oppression to continue," the group continued. "We have demonstrated in the past month how easy and fun it is to attack."

The threats were made online and through pamphlets and flyers and drew the attention of the White House earlier this week.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recognized the possibility of unrest when asked about the threats from Jane’s Revenge.

"Violence and destruction of property have no place in our country under any circumstances and the president denounces this action," she told reporters. "Actions like this are completely unacceptable regardless of our politics and we continue to denounce any violence or threats."

Pro-life pregnancy centers have been targets of violence and vandalism since the court's draft opinion of the Roe reversal was leaked last month.

"From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target," the letter from Jane's Revenge warned. "But until you do, it's open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive. We will never stop, back down, slow down, or retreat."

Since May, there have been approximately 40 episodes of vandalism at pro-life centers and churches across the country.

In New York City, the NYPD is stepping up patrols across the city, including at "abortion alternative clinics," to foil attacks from "extremists and malicious actors," according to a memo obtained by the Post.

In Los Angeles, Capt. Charles Norris, head of the LA County Sheriff's Department Emergency Operations Bureau, told the Post his Sheriff's Response Team is at the ready.

"We are prepared to respond if necessary," Norris said. "We obviously respect people's right to peacefully protest, but if it turns into a situation where it’s no longer peaceful, then yes, we would deploy our Sheriff’s Response Team."