ABC Poll: Large Majority Supports Keeping Roe v Wade

A solid majority of Americans support maintaining Roe v. Wade, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Tuesday.

Sixty percent of Americans say the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that established a woman's right to an abortion, while only 27% said it should be overturned.

The survey comes as Roe v. Wade faces the strongest possibility in recent years of being overturned, with the court's hearing this term of a case challenging abortion restrictions in a Mississippi law.

Other results from the poll include:

58% oppose state laws that make it more difficult for abortion clinics to operate, while 36% back the laws.

The Texas law that empowers citizens to sue those providing or assisting with abortions is even more unpopular, with two-thirds saying the Supreme Court should reject it, including nearly a third of those who otherwise back additional state restrictions.

75% say the decision if a woman can have an abortion should be left to her and her doctor, and not regulated by law.

A majority backs keeping Roe even in the 26 states where abortion bans or severe restrictions are anticipated if the ruling was overturned.

Support for retaining Roe runs especially high among liberals (87%), Democrats (82%), those under 30 and Blacks (both 71%). Backing for keeping Roe is also 71% among women under 40, compared with 54% among men that age. Among all women, 64% support Roe, while among all men it is 56%.

Preference for Roe to be overturned peaks at 70% among those identifying themselves as strong conservatives, but falls to 38% among those who are somewhat conservative.

It is backed, by contrast, by nearly all strong liberals and 79% of those who are somewhat liberal. Among evangelical white Protestants, 58% support overturning Roe, while 30% favor upholding it.

83% of Democrats oppose state restrictions making it harder for abortion clinics to operate, while 62% of Republicans support them. Among independents, 61% opposed such restrictions.

81% of women say the decision whether or not a woman can have an abortion should be left to the woman and her doctor, compared with 69% of men. Among blacks, 91% say the decision should be left to the woman and her doctor, compared with about seven in 10 whites and Hispanics alike.

Even narrow majorities of Republicans (53%) and conservatives (52%) say the decision should be between a woman and her doctor, while evangelical white Protestants divide on the question 49-47%.

The poll was conducted by landline and cellular telephone between Nov. 7-10, in English and Spanish, among a random national sample of 1,001 adults. Results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, including the design effect. Partisan divisions in the full sample are 27-26-37%, Democrats-Republicans-independents.