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Tags: roblox | age based accounts | child safety

Roblox to Introduce Age-Based Accounts in Child Safety Push

Monday, 13 April 2026 08:22 AM EDT

Videogame platform Roblox on Monday said it will create tailored accounts for young users in a push to shore up online safety, as it deals with intense global scrutiny over concerns of child endangerment.

Through the company's age-check system or parental verification, Roblox will assign users aged 5 to 8 to "Roblox Kids" accounts and users aged 9 to 15 to "Roblox Select" accounts. The accounts will roll out in early June.

"We will also introduce, at the same time, new requirements on what content standards must be met in order to have content or games appear in either the Roblox Kids account or the Roblox Select account," Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman said in a press briefing.

Over the past few years, Roblox has come under heavy criticism from governments around the world over accusations of failure to protect children from sexual predators and exploitation.

Games that appear in "Roblox Kids" accounts will be limited based on maturity levels and have to go through a "rigorous three-step review process" with strict eligibility requirements for the creators, Kaufman said.

The chat feature is turned off by default for "Kids" accounts, but is gradually turned on for "Select" accounts based on age.

As part of the three-step review process, Roblox requires developers to verify their IDs, enable two-step verification, and maintain an active Roblox Plus subscription.

Roblox said on Friday it will launch the subscription plan, aimed at its users, on April 30. It will cost $4.99 per month and include discounts on in-game items and avatars, as well as platform benefits.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Videogame platform Roblox on Monday said it will create tailored accounts for young users in a push to shore up online safety, as it deals with intense global scrutiny over concerns of child endangerment.
roblox, age based accounts, child safety
261
2026-22-13
Monday, 13 April 2026 08:22 AM
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