Wilkie to Newsmax: Putin Miscalculating on Grand Scale

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "miscalculating on a cosmic scale" in his war against Ukraine and in his dealings with President Donald Trump, former Undersecretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax on Monday.

Appearing on "Wake Up America," Wilkie pointed out that Putin "is still holding 18% or less of Ukrainian territory, which is exactly where he started when he invaded Ukraine a couple of years ago."

Wilkie, who is co-chair of the Center for National Security at the America First Policy Institute, also stressed that the Russian leader "is not winning this war. He is in a terrible stalemate, and the fact that he has to call on North Koreans who are probably the bottom of the barrel of their army, which is pretty low to begin with, shows that he is not doing very well."

To enrage the president of the United States and further flaunt his good graces by launching 150 missiles and drones at Kyiv, "Putin is miscalculating on a cosmic scale now," Wilkie said.

Wilkie added that "when Vladimir Putin is now talking in glorious terms of capturing a village of two to three hundred people, that tells you where this fight is, that it has stalemated along the lines when he launched his invasion."

He stressed that not only is Putin losing people at an incredible rate, but also Chinese are also being killed on the battlefield and the ammunition that the Ukrainians are capturing is primarily Chinese.

The former Defense undersecretary also pointed out that Trump holds "the economic and the military cards" and "Putin will lose what's left of his economic might as American energy begins to flood the market with the 'Drill, baby, drill 'policy of the administration, and that will further cripple [Putin's] economy."

Wilkie emphasized that Trump knows very well that Putin is a gangster, "and I am very happy to have seen the meeting with the president [Trump] and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy in Rome, because if Putin does not get that message, he will get no message."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com