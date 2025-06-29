Former Amb. Joseph to Newsmax: Iran Report Leaked to Undercut Trump

A preliminary report questioning the success of Amerca's bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran was to "undercut the substantial achievement" that President Donald Trump made with the military operation, former Ambassador Robert Joseph, who served as the U.S. special envoy for nuclear nonproliferation, told Newsmax on Sunday.

Joseph, now a senior scholar for the National Institute for Public Policy, added on Newsmax's "Sunday Agenda" that the B-2 strikes did "substantial damage" and left the nuclear sites ""inoperable for some period of time."

Joseph said the next question is how the time that was bought will be used, considering the Iranian regime is committed to continuing its nuclear program.

"It has said so publicly, and I think that they will reconstitute that program in time, if we allow them that time," Joseph said. "I think the only logical position that we can take is to seek regime change from within."

Iran, he added, is a nation that has existed for 5,000 years, and its people "have had enough with this religious dictatorship and are moving to end the oppression of this enormously talented nation state."

Meanwhile, the U.S. must quit making concessions to the Iranian regime, said Joseph.

"We need to deny them the resources that they will use to rebuild the nuclear program, the missile program, and to reestablish their relations with their proxies, including Hamas," he said. "We need to provide moral support to the Iranian people, as Reagan did during the Cold War, and we need to support the democratic opposition. … That's the only way to bring peace."

