×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robert f. kennedy | rand paul | mitch mcconnell | senate | gop | leader

RFK Jr. Backs Sen. Rand Paul to Succeed McConnell

By    |   Thursday, 29 February 2024 11:32 AM EST

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has named his choice to lead the Republicans in the Senate to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who announced his resignation Wednesday.

"Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he'll step down this November," Kennedy posted on X. "Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation."

Kennedy continued: "It's time to promote leaders in Washington, D.C., who won't kowtow to the military contractors or push us deeper into foreign conflicts. We need representation who will prioritize American wellness over all else.

"I believe @RandPaul would be an incredible successor. He's shown great judgment and has the grit to put hardworking Americans first."

McConnell announced Wednesday he was stepping down from his leadership post after 17 years as the head of the Senate Republicans.

"I turned 82 last week; the end of my contributions are closer than I prefer," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Father Time remains undefeated. I'm no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues remember my name. It's time for the next generation of leadership."

Although Kennedy and Paul differ on environmental issues, one topic they remain united on is their mutual antipathy toward former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci. Paul has grilled Fauci several times over his inconsistent messaging during the pandemic and Kennedy has written a book dissecting Fauci.

Several names have been floated to replace McConnell. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas; John Thune, R-S.D.; John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; and Rick Scott, R-Fla., already expressed interest in the position.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has named his choice to lead the Republicans in the Senate to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who announced his resignation Wednesday. "Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40...
robert f. kennedy, rand paul, mitch mcconnell, senate, gop, leader
274
2024-32-29
Thursday, 29 February 2024 11:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved