RFK Jr. Backs Sen. Rand Paul to Succeed McConnell

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has named his choice to lead the Republicans in the Senate to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who announced his resignation Wednesday.

"Mitch McConnell, who has served in the Senate for almost 40 years, announced he'll step down this November," Kennedy posted on X. "Part of public service is about knowing when to usher in a new generation."

Kennedy continued: "It's time to promote leaders in Washington, D.C., who won't kowtow to the military contractors or push us deeper into foreign conflicts. We need representation who will prioritize American wellness over all else.

"I believe @RandPaul would be an incredible successor. He's shown great judgment and has the grit to put hardworking Americans first."

McConnell announced Wednesday he was stepping down from his leadership post after 17 years as the head of the Senate Republicans.

"I turned 82 last week; the end of my contributions are closer than I prefer," McConnell said on the Senate floor. "Father Time remains undefeated. I'm no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues remember my name. It's time for the next generation of leadership."

Although Kennedy and Paul differ on environmental issues, one topic they remain united on is their mutual antipathy toward former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci. Paul has grilled Fauci several times over his inconsistent messaging during the pandemic and Kennedy has written a book dissecting Fauci.

Several names have been floated to replace McConnell. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas; John Thune, R-S.D.; John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; and Rick Scott, R-Fla., already expressed interest in the position.