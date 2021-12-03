LAPD: 'Stay Aware of Surroundings' as Home Robberies Increase

More than 150 home robberies have been reported in Los Angeles this year alone, including many follow-home incidents in upscale neighborhoods where celebrities and high-end restaurants are targeted.

In response, experts are telling residents to "let common sense rule" and the LAPD issued a list of recommendations to help keep people from becoming victims, reports USA Today.

"Just use common sense," George Kirkham, a criminologist and former police officer based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, told the news outlet.

"You can’t devolve into paranoia," he added. "Just stay reasonably careful."

Among the recommendations is to stay aware of your surroundings, use valet parking, or park in a well-lit area. Carrying a firearm is not recommended. Additionally, police say people should not wear flashy jewelry and to call 911 if they suspect someone is following them home.

"If you are being robbed, do not resist the robbery suspects; cooperate and comply with their demands. Be a good witness," one of the recommendation reads.

"Do not chase or follow the robbery suspect out of your place of business or home. Leave the job of catching the suspects to police," says another.

The report comes less than a day after two thieves cornered a mother and her baby outside their gated Los Angeles home before stealing a diaper bag and cooler. Surveillance video released by cops shows the woman waiting for the electric gates to open outside the home before she starts pushing the stroller up the driveway.

The suspects follow her in and steal her bag and cooler then flee toward their car.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in late November said the department had not seen violent hold-ups "like this in decades."

"They are willing to use deadly force for items of value," Moore told Los Angeles Police commissioners.