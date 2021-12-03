×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: robberies | lapd | victims | los angeles

LAPD: 'Stay Aware of Surroundings' as Home Robberies Increase

LAPD: 'Stay Aware of Surroundings' as Home Robberies Increase
Shoppers wear protective face masks at an outdoor shopping mall and residential complex in Glendale, California, December 1, 2021. (Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty)

By    |   Friday, 03 December 2021 02:05 PM

More than 150 home robberies have been reported in Los Angeles this year alone, including many follow-home incidents in upscale neighborhoods where celebrities and high-end restaurants are targeted.

In response, experts are telling residents to "let common sense rule" and the LAPD issued a list of recommendations to help keep people from becoming victims, reports USA Today.

"Just use common sense," George Kirkham, a criminologist and former police officer based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, told the news outlet.

"You can’t devolve into paranoia," he added. "Just stay reasonably careful."

Among the recommendations is to stay aware of your surroundings, use valet parking, or park in a well-lit area. Carrying a firearm is not recommended. Additionally, police say people should not wear flashy jewelry and to call 911 if they suspect someone is following them home.

"If you are being robbed, do not resist the robbery suspects; cooperate and comply with their demands. Be a good witness," one of the recommendation reads.

"Do not chase or follow the robbery suspect out of your place of business or home. Leave the job of catching the suspects to police," says another.

The report comes less than a day after two thieves cornered a mother and her baby outside their gated Los Angeles home before stealing a diaper bag and cooler. Surveillance video released by cops shows the woman waiting for the electric gates to open outside the home before she starts pushing the stroller up the driveway.

The suspects follow her in and steal her bag and cooler then flee toward their car.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in late November said the department had not seen violent hold-ups "like this in decades."

"They are willing to use deadly force for items of value," Moore told Los Angeles Police commissioners.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
More than 150 home robberies have been reported in Los Angeles this year alone, including many follow-home incidents in upscale neighborhoods where celebrities and upscale restaurants are targeted.
robberies, lapd, victims, los angeles
300
2021-05-03
Friday, 03 December 2021 02:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved