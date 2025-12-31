Court Order Blocks Release of Reiners' Autopsy Reports

Autopsy reports for Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, will not be made publicly available, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office announced.

A judge approved the "security hold" requested by the Los Angeles Police Department because the deaths are part of an active investigation.

"While the cause and manner of death were previously released on these cases, due to the court order, the information is no longer available," the office said in a statement Monday.

"No other case information or records, including the Medical Examiner report, can be released or posted on the website until further notice," the statement added.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the death certificates for the Reiners on Dec. 23. According to the documents, the couple died within "minutes" of suffering "multiple sharp force injuries" with a "knife, by another."

Their bodies were reportedly cremated at Mount Sinai Mortuary, and their remains were returned to their son, Jake Reiner, 34.

Their other son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances in connection with the deaths.

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14.

Nick Reiner is being held without bail while awaiting arraignment, scheduled for Jan. 7. If convicted on all charges, he could face life in prison or potentially, the death penalty.