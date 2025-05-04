Rob Moynihan to Newsmax: Cardinals May Return to Italian as Pope

The College of Cardinals may want to return the position of Pope to an Italian, but numerous choices are worldwide as well, Rob Moynihan, founder and editor-in-chief of "Inside the Vatican," said on Newsmax.

"They've had three non-Italians, John Paul II from Poland, Benedict from Germany, and Francis from Argentina," Moynihan told Newsmax's Rob Astorino in an interview from Rome, airing on "Sunday Report." "They may want to go back to an Italian. Even the other cardinals may want to go back to some Italian, giving a little more order, because this is the bishop of Rome. They're here in Italy."

If they choose to go outside Italy, there are several leading candidates, some well-known and some not so much, said Moynihan.

"Cardinal Ranjith, Malcolm Ranjith of Sri Lanka, he's a friend of mine," Moynihan said. "He's a very good leader of his archdiocese, and he has had years of experience here in Rome. He knows Italian well."

Moynihan added, "And then a couple of the Africans, Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea … he would have been a king, I think, if he had stayed in Africa, but he became a cardinal. And he's very experienced with the liturgy, a very holy man. He's written a number of books. Everyone recognizes that about him. He would need a team right around him who would do things of diplomacy and finance, but he would be a wonderful figurehead."

As for Cardinal Peter Turkson of Ghana, he's a "man with deep faith," said Moynihan.

The church is growing by "leaps and bounds" in Africa, he added.

"There's 700 seminarians in a seminary in Nigeria … but there's only one or two in Dublin, Ireland," he said.

