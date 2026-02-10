Khanna Reveals 6 Names Unredacted in Epstein Files

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., disclosed on the House floor Tuesday the names of six men whose identities were left unredacted in recently reviewed Jeffrey Epstein files, raising new questions about why the information was not previously made public by the Department of Justice.

Khanna said the names were uncovered after he and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., his bipartisan co-sponsor on Epstein transparency legislation, visited DOJ offices earlier in the day to review unredacted records.

"Why did it take Thomas Massie and me going to the Justice Department to get these six men's identities to become public?" Khanna asked. "If we found six men that they were hiding in two hours, imagine how many men they are covering up for in those 3 million files."

The DOJ removed the redactions before Khanna's speech.

The six names Khanna read into the congressional record include billionaire retail magnate Leslie Wexner, former head of Victoria's Secret parent company L Brands, who was identified as a co-conspirator in a 2019 FBI document.

Wexner previously employed Epstein as a money manager and has said he severed ties with him in 2007. He has not been charged with any crime related to Epstein.

"The Assistant U.S. Attorney told Mr. Wexner's legal counsel in 2019 that Mr. Wexner was being viewed as a source of information about Epstein and was not a target in any respect," a legal representative for Wexner told Politico in a statement.

The other individuals named were Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, CEO of global ports giant DP World; Nicola Caputo; Salvatore Nuara; Zurab Mikeladze; and Leonic Leonov.

Khanna emphasized that he was not accusing any of the six men of criminal wrongdoing, and none has been charged in connection with Epstein.

The disclosure follows the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which limits redactions largely to protect victims' identities.

Massie addressed the names in a post on X, writing that "appearing in the Epstein files does not prove guilt," but noting that Wexner was designated a co-conspirator for "child sex trafficking" in an FBI document and that Sulayem's email appeared in correspondence referencing a "torture video."

Recently disclosed documents show that in 2015, Sulayem emailed Epstein claiming he met a woman years earlier and describing the encounter in explicit terms. DP World operates in more than 80 countries.

Caputo is the name of a former Italian member of the European Parliament, though it has not been independently verified that the same individual appears in the Epstein documents, The Guardian reported.

According to The Guardian, it remains unclear who Nuara, Mikeladze, and Leonov are or how they may be connected to Epstein.

Khanna's decision to reveal the names on the House floor affords him constitutional protection. Under the Speech and Debate Clause, lawmakers are shielded from civil or criminal liability for statements made in the course of official legislative duties.