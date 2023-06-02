RNC Sets Date, Criteria for First Presidential Debate

In a news release on Friday, the Republican National Committee's chair, Ronna McDaniel, announced the first Republican presidential primary debate will take place in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.

If the field of candidates is large enough, there will be a second debate the next day.



McDaniel's release also spelled out the various criteria for candidates to qualify. These cover a range of topics, from candidate status and polling to fundraising.



As is typical for these events, a candidate must be eligible to run (natural-born U.S. citizen, resident for 14-plus years, 35 years or older). He or she must also be a declared candidate, have a campaign committee, and have made filings as a candidate with the Federal Election Commission.

As for polling, a prospective debate participant must poll at at least 1 percent in three national polls (or 1 percent in two national polls and the same in one early-state poll from two separate “carve out” states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina) recognized by the RNC. Polls must themselves meet certain standards as well: A valid survey will need to comprise at least 800 registered and likely Republican voters.

Also among the polling rules: A poll is not valid if it's conducted by a polling company affiliated with a candidate or candidate committee.

The deadline: Candidates must hit the polling requirement no later than 48 hours before the debate, and polls must involve dates on or after July 1.

If these rules aren't enough, there are also fundraising requirements spelled out by McDaniel: A participant needs a minimum of 40,000 unique donors to his or her principal presidential campaign committee (or exploratory committee), with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in 20-plus states and/or territories.

The RNC rules also stake out the committee's role as principal debate sponsor. In one section of the rules, it says a debate participant will need to sign a pledge agreeing not to participate in any non-RNC sanctioned debate for the remainder of the election cycle.

And, in what could spur controversy down the line, the participant will also be obliged to sign a pledge agreeing to support the eventual party nominee.

"Qualified candidates will be placed on stage according to polling, with the highest polling candidate in the center. Criteria for future debates may include higher thresholds for polling and fundraising," the release explained.



Said McDaniel: "The RNC is committed to putting on a fair, neutral, and transparent primary process and the qualifying criteria set forth will put our party and eventual nominee in the best position to take back the White House come November 2024.”