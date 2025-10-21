RNC: Close 'Unacceptable Loopholes' on Illegal Voting

America First Legal's petition to stop noncitizens from voting in federal elections was emphatically joined by the Republican National Committee's call to close "loopholes."

They said that foreigners in the United States have exploited them, and they urged a proof-of-citizenship requirement.

"Only American citizens should vote in American elections," RNC Chair Joe Gruters wrote in a statement Tuesday. "For too long, loopholes in our voter registration system have made it possible for non-citizens to register to vote.

"That's unacceptable. The RNC is committed to restoring trust in our elections by ensuring that only eligible American citizens can register to vote."

The RNC and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., have long objected to the fact the current Federal Voter Registration Form permits individuals to simply self-attest they are U.S. citizens without providing proof.

Johnson has pointed to that loophole when rejecting Democrat narratives that Republicans are misrepresenting the concerns of illegal voting by foreigners in the U.S.

The AFL petition calls for the U.S. Election Assistance Commission to require documentary proof of citizenship, such as a U.S. passport, state-issued Real ID, official military ID, or a government-issued photo ID confirming citizenship when completing the form.

"It's imperative that only eligible U.S. citizens are registering and voting in our elections," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote in a statement, sharing his coalition of 14 state attorneys general joining the effort. "Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of our Republic."

"And every illegal vote dilutes the voice of law-abiding American citizens.

"We must require proof of citizenship to protect the voice of the true American people, which is why I'm leading this national coalition in supporting AFL's rulemaking petition."

President Donald Trump signed an executive order this spring on election integrity, fulfilling a campaign promise to require proof of citizenship at registration, uphold federal law banning noncitizen voting, and restore public confidence in U.S. elections.

The RNC has joined efforts in New York, Vermont, Ohio, and Wyoming to ensure that only eligible voters are on the rolls, a cleanup that has long had opposition from Democrats nationwide.

The Michigan GOP filed a legal brief last week defending Trump's election integrity executive order in court.

"Democrats are fighting to eradicate commonsense safeguards — like voter ID, mail-in ballot protections, and clean voter rolls — that keep our elections secure," Gruters wrote in a statement. "President Trump's Executive Order protects our elections by enforcing existing laws and ensuring that only citizens can register and cast ballots.

"The RNC is proud to support the Michigan GOP's amicus brief as a part of our election integrity efforts."