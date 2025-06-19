RNC Releases Statement Celebrating Juneteenth

Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley released a statement Thursday celebrating Juneteenth, the day that marks the final emancipation of Black Americans.

"On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to proclaim the end of slavery, delivering on the promise of President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth stands as a defining moment in our nation's history as a celebration of liberty and a declaration of our God-given equality," Whatley said. "160 years later, this day serves as a clear reminder that unity and liberty are at the core of what it means to be American."

Juneteenth, which is observed annually on June 19, became a U.S. federal holiday in 2021 after then-President Joe Biden signed a bill into law adding it to the schedule of recognized federal holidays.

Previously a regional holiday primarily observed in the South, Juneteenth rose to national prominence following the 2020 riots over the police-involved killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks, among others.

In Texas, Juneteenth has been an official holiday since 1980, and it is legally recognized as a state holiday in at least 28 states and the District of Columbia, giving state workers a paid day off.

The White House has not announced any formal marking of Juneteenth, which was celebrated under former President Biden with large parties on the South Lawn attended by thousands of guests.

Last year, the Trump campaign was attacked by the Biden-Harris team after putting out a statement honoring Juneteenth, with the Democratic ticket accusing its Republican rival of politicizing the day.

"After a lifetime of racism and in honor of the holiday, the least [Donald] Trump could do is give Black America a day off from his campaign's racist, empty pandering," the Biden-Harris HQ X account wrote. "Black voters have had enough — and they're ready to put an end to Trump's candidacy this November."

Traditionally, Juneteenth celebrations have included parades and marches, and Americans are reportedly marking the 160th anniversary by gathering for festive meals, music and "freedom walks" as well as reading books about African American heritage and history.

Information from Thomson/Reuters contributed to this report.