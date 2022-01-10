RNC Sues NYC for Allowing Noncitizens to Vote

The Republican National Committee has sued New York City Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council, and the New York City Board of Elections in state court Monday for the new local law that permits noncitizens to vote in city elections.

"American elections should be decided by American citizens," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote in a statement announcing the lawsuit. "If Democrats can subvert elections this flagrantly in America's largest city, they can do it anywhere. The RNC is suing to protect the integrity of our elections, and we stand ready to do the same wherever Democrats try to attack the basic security of your ballot."

The law violates the New York State Constitution, which requires voters to be U.S. citizens, the RNC noted in a fact sheet, adding, "this radical scheme passed by New York Democrats to allow foreign citizens to decide American elections is a blatant attack on election integrity."

"Anyone reading N.Y. state election law in plain English can see that it prohibits foreign citizen voting," New York City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli, who joined the lawsuit, wrote in a statement. "The public should look for themselves at section 5-102 to fully grasp how their city government willfully violates the law without regard."

City council members who voted against the election power grab, the New York Republican Party, and several New York office holders and voters joined the lawsuit, including Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.

"There is nothing more important than preserving the integrity of our election system," Malliotakis wrote in a statement. "The government should be working to create more trust in our elections, not less. The right to vote is a sacred right given only to United States citizens. This careless legislation violates the state Constitution, dilutes the voices of American citizens, and is not in line with the views of a vast majority of our city.

"We look forward to our day in court."

New York State Sen. Andrew Lanza added: "This bill clearly violates the Constitution, diminishes citizenship, and is no doubt intended to steal elections from lawful citizen voters."

The RNC fact sheet also noted:

The law violates the New York election statute and Municipal Home Rule Law.

Questions whether these noncitizen voters will remain on voter rolls for state and federal elections.

The ruling adds about 900,000 noncitizens to the New York City voter roll.

That latter point was stressed by the RNC for being larger than the margin in the New York mayoral Democrat primary, meaning it is very possible the deep blue city's elections can be decided by noncitizens.

"This unconstitutional act cheapens what it means to be a citizen and is an insult to every immigrant who has followed the law, taken citizenship classes, and swore an oath to our nation," Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella, who joined the lawsuit, wrote in a statement. "That is why, as promised today we are filing suit to challenge this law."

Other plaintiffs include New York State Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy, Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar, assembly members Michael Reilly and Michael Tannousis, council members David Carr, Inna Vernikov, Joann Ariola, and Vickie Paladino, and Malliotakis' mother, Vera, a Cuban refugee who immigrated to the United States in 1959 following the rise of Fidel Castro.