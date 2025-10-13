WATCH TV LIVE

RNC Hails Court Ruling in N.J. Ballot Dispute

By    |   Monday, 13 October 2025 12:09 PM EDT

The Republican National Committee declared victory after a New Jersey appeals court ruled that county officials must correct and reprint ballots found to violate state election law ahead of November's elections.

RNC Chair Joe Gruters praised the decision, saying the ruling ensures fairness and transparency for New Jersey voters.

"Democrats in New Jersey tried to secretly redesign ballots to make it harder for voters to choose Republican candidates, but the court made clear they cannot ignore state election law," Gruters said. "The RNC was proud to support Gloucester County Republicans in their fight to get these ballots reprinted."

The RNC backed the Gloucester County Republican Committee in a lawsuit against County Clerk James Hogan, alleging his new ballot layout unlawfully altered the design to disadvantage GOP candidates.

On Friday, a New Jersey appeals court agreed, ruling that Hogan's ballot arrangement violated multiple provisions of state election law, which require ballots to be organized in party-based columns.

The court ordered officials to fix and reprint the ballots before early voting begins Oct. 25. Election Day is Nov. 4.

This decision marks another in a series of RNC-backed legal wins challenging what Republicans have described as partisan ballot manipulation efforts in New Jersey and other states.

The RNC has made election integrity a central issue ahead of the 2025 elections, pledging continued legal support to ensure, as Gruters put it, "every voter gets a fair and lawful ballot."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


