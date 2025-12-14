RNC's Gruters: 'We Stand in Solidarity With Jewish Communities'

Amid a spate of terrorist attacks worldwide, Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters hailed the spirit of the Jewish people at Sunday night's start of Hanukkah.

"As Jewish families around the world begin celebrating Hanukkah, we are reminded of the enduring faith, resilience, and perseverance of the Jewish people," Gruters wrote in a statement. "That spirit is especially poignant this year, as the Jewish community mourns the victims of a horrific terrorist attack in Australia that targeted innocent people gathered to celebrate this sacred holiday.

"We stand in solidarity with Jewish communities everywhere and keep the victims and their families in our prayers.

"The Republican Party proudly stands with the Jewish community and wishes all those celebrating a joyful and peaceful Hanukkah."

It has been a violent weekend globally:

– Three American service members were killed in a reported ISIS-related terrorist attack Saturday in Syria.

– Two were gunned down and nine wounded in a mass shooting at Brown University.

– Six teens were hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Brooklyn, New York.

– And at least 16 were killed at a Jewish Hanukkah holiday event at Sydney, Australia's Bondi Beach on Sunday.