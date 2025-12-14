WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rnc | chairman | joe gruters | antisemitism | terror

RNC's Gruters: 'We Stand in Solidarity With Jewish Communities'

By    |   Sunday, 14 December 2025 04:56 PM EST

Amid a spate of terrorist attacks worldwide, Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters hailed the spirit of the Jewish people at Sunday night's start of Hanukkah.

"As Jewish families around the world begin celebrating Hanukkah, we are reminded of the enduring faith, resilience, and perseverance of the Jewish people," Gruters wrote in a statement. "That spirit is especially poignant this year, as the Jewish community mourns the victims of a horrific terrorist attack in Australia that targeted innocent people gathered to celebrate this sacred holiday.

"We stand in solidarity with Jewish communities everywhere and keep the victims and their families in our prayers.

"The Republican Party proudly stands with the Jewish community and wishes all those celebrating a joyful and peaceful Hanukkah."

It has been a violent weekend globally:

– Three American service members were killed in a reported ISIS-related terrorist attack Saturday in Syria.

– Two were gunned down and nine wounded in a mass shooting at Brown University.

– Six teens were hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Brooklyn, New York.

– And at least 16 were killed at a Jewish Hanukkah holiday event at Sydney, Australia's Bondi Beach on Sunday.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Amid a spate of terrorist attacks worldwide, Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters hailed the spirit of the Jewish people at Sunday night's start of Hanukkah. "As Jewish families begin celebrating Hanukkah, we are reminded of the ... perseverance of the Jewish people."
rnc, chairman, joe gruters, antisemitism, terror
193
2025-56-14
Sunday, 14 December 2025 04:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved