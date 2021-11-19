Trump Jr.: Rittenhouse Jury 'Gave Biden His 2nd Colonoscopy of the Day'

Reaction to Kyle Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict was swift on social media.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., posted on Twitter: "Today is a great day for the Second Amendment and the right to self-defense. Kyle Rittenhouse is not guilty on all counts! Glory to God!"

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted: "The Rittenhouse jury just gave [President Joe] Biden his second colonoscopy of the day."

The president’s son was referring to the colonoscopy Biden underwent on Friday.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., also posted on Twitter: "Kyle Rittenhouse ACQUITTED on ALL charges! May Kyle and his family now live in peace. Those who help, protect, and defend are the good guys. Kyle is one of good ones."

Black Lives Matter took to Twitter to write:"#KyleRittenhouse found not guilty on all counts. This is how the systems conspire to entrench #WhiteSupremacy."

And George Papadopoulos, a former adviser to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign tweeted: "The biggest problem in America today is corruption in the legal system. Rittenhouse should have never even been on trial."

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump tweeted: "The Rittenhouse case has pulled back the curtain on profound cracks in our justice system — from deep bias routinely and unabashedly displayed by the judge, to apathy of officers who witnessed Rittenhouse’s actions and did nothing."