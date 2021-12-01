Rittenhouse Says He's Having Rifle Used in Fatal Shootings 'Destroyed'

Kyle Rittenhouse says he's having the AR-15-style weapon "destroyed" that he used in the fatal shooting of two people at a racial injustice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

During an interview Tuesday on the "The Charlie Kirk Show," a picture of the weapon displayed at his trial was shown as Rittenhouse, 18, acknowledged it was the one he was carrying at the Aug. 25, 2020, protest.

"We’re having that destroyed right now, we don’t want anything to do with that," he told Kirk.

He also criticized Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger for pointing the rifle during the trial, with his finger on the trigger, to demonstrate to the court how Rittenhouse carried his gun during the deadly protest.

"He was pointing the gun at the gallery, and I looked at my attorney. I said, 'Corey, that’s Gun Safety 101.' Loaded or unloaded, treat a gun like it’s loaded," he said, referring to one of his lawyers, Corey Chirafisi.

Rittenhouse was acquitted last month on five felony charges related to the shootings at a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer.

Two men, Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, were killed by Rittenhouse. A third man, Gaige Grosskreutz, was injured but survived.

Rittenhouse told Kirk that he has always been drawn to law enforcement, and declared: "I wanted to be a police officer to help people on their worst days."

"People want to push their own agendas," he said of portrayals of him as a vigilante. "They don’t want to look at me as a person."

He also asserted that although he lived primarily in Antioch, Illinois, his roots in Kenosha are deep.

"My best friend lives there… my dad lives there… my entire family basically lives there," he said.

To cope with the charges against him, Rittenhouse said he would "block out social media … and just focus on what’s in front of me."

"It’s something we prepared for for over a year," he said of his taking the stand in his own defense. "I wanted the world to know who the real Kyle Rittenhouse was."

Asked what his message to other teens would be, Rittenhouse advised: "Go to college, get a degree, spend time with your family, enjoy your life because you never know what can happen."

Rittenhouse has since made several appearances including an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson in which he said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, NBC News noted.

Days after Rittenhouse was acquitted, he met with former President Donald Trump in Florida, a visit Trump revealed on Fox News' "Hannity" show.

Reps. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., even have offered the teen an internship.