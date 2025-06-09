Sen. Rick Scott: US Has 'Right to Defend Federal Agents'

Hitting back at California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom for obstructing the Trump administration, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., defended the feds' jurisdiction over their buildings and agents.

"We have ICE agents getting hurt, all right. The federal government has the right to defend the federal agents; they have a right to defend federal buildings," Scott told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Scott added he doesn't get Democrats' opposition to law, order, and public and federal safety.

"Why does California want to allow people to be violent?" Scott asked rhetorically. "I mean, don't they care about the citizens of LA, of California?

"We have so many people moving out of these places because of safety."

While the leftist media attempts to call the riots in Los Angeles "peaceful" – a stark contrast to their weaponized political narratives of Jan. 6, when there were no raging infernos as the ones set in a state renowned for deadly wildfires – Scott rejected the propaganda campaign of Democrats and their complicit allies in the media.

"It's not peaceful. Look at the video," Scott continued. "I don't understand why the mayor and the governor don't care about the safety of their citizens."

And the lack of concern over border security and public safety from taking criminal illegal aliens off the streets is equally of concern to Scott and his family, he concluded.

"Democrats have all been OK with criminals and terrorists and narco traffickers coming across our border," the senator said. "That was OK. Like, who are you representing?

"I want my family to be safe. I love my friends of my family. I want them to be safe. I don't want these people in my neighborhood.

"The Democrats are allowing this to happen. Why? It doesn't make any sense. My mom would be furious with me if I did these things."