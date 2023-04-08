Riley Gaines Denounces Malign Influence of Trans Mob

Women's sports advocate Riley Gaines has denounced the attack on her by biological men dressed as women as an effort to forcibly suppress opposition and criticism, which is a literal dictionary definition of fascism.

"Imagine if the roles were reversed and a group of white, conservatives ambushed someone within the LGBTQ community, physically assaulted them, and held them for ransom for 3 hrs," Gaines, a former NCAA All-American swimmer, tweeted Saturday.

"There would be arrests and repercussions for the perpetrators and administration who allowed this."

Gaines posted video of the attack on Friday morning on Twitter, leading to an outcry from conservatives that Gaines said exposes the "double standard," which she is "tired of."

"Instead, the campus police and University did nothing," Gaines added in a subsequent post Saturday afternoon. "They were scared to assert any force and adequately do their job for fear of coming off as racist, transphobic, or anything other than an ally to the community. I'm tired of the double standard. When will enough be enough?"

The violence from transgender activists come as Gaines is working to protect the rights of women in sports. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has pivoted a recent Nashville mass shooting by a transgender radical into a supposed campaign to violently condemn those afflicted with the mental illness of gender dysphoria.

But House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., called the attack on Gaines a fascist violation of free speech.

"This is an appalling attack on free speech on a college campus," McCarthy tweeted Friday. "House Republicans stand with Riley Gaines and her brave and tireless efforts to protect women's sports."

Gaines has been in the news since biological man Lia Thomas identified as female en route to an NCAA championship over Gaines and other women.

After ESPN glowingly hailed Thomas for Women's History Month, Gaines shot back in a pointed rebuke of the liberal-leaning network, the biological man, and the NCAA for stealing a national title from a woman.

"Lia Thomas is not a brave, courageous woman who earned a national title," Gaines, an outspoken advocate for keeping biological men out of women's sports, tweeted. "He is an arrogant, cheat who stole a national title from a hardworking, deserving woman."

Thomas was an average or below average men's collegiate swimmer in the University of Pennsylvania — a school with ties to President Joe Biden through the Penn Biden Center — before he started a transition to becoming a woman. The NCAA allowed Thomas to compete against women in last year's NCAA season.

"The @ncaa is responsible," Gaines' added in her tweet, continuing her rebuke of collegiate officials allowing a biological man to take an opportunity away from women.

She also called on women's rights advocates at ESPN — a sports network that frequent espouses liberal activist agenda and is owned by the progressive Walt Disney Company.

"If I was a woman working at ESPN, I would walk out," Gaines' tweet concluded. "You're spineless @espn #boycottESPN."

Gaines now works as spokeswoman for the Independent Women's Forum.

"I thought surely there would be someone, whether that be a coach, or another swimmer, or someone within the NCAA, I thought surely someone would stick up for us," Gaines told The Washington Examiner in February. "That's when I realized it's my duty as a female athlete who experienced this injustice to really use my voice and my platform to advocate for those female athletes who are emotionally blackmailed and gaslit into silence."