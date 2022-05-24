×
Sen. Rick Scott Slams Biden as 'Incompetent,' 'Incoherent'

joe biden scratches the back of his head in bewilderment
President Joe Biden (Oliver Contreras/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 12:14 PM

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., unleashed a Twitter attack on President Joe Biden, calling him "incompetent and incoherent."

Scott took to Twitter on Monday night: "As Americans struggle to make ends meet thanks to his raging inflation, @JoeBiden celebrates their suffering.

"Biden is incompetent & incoherent, but he's made one thing very clear: He couldn't care less about the problems he's caused for your family."

Scott linked to a New York Post story from Monday. The Post had reported Biden "celebrated" high gas prices by saying the cost to consumers was part of "an incredible transition" of the U.S. economy away from fossil fuels.

"[When] it comes to the gas prices, we're going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it's over, we'll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over," Biden said during a press conference in Japan.

The average price for a gallon of gas was about $4.60 as of Tuesday, according to AAA. And the Post noted some states are seeing an average cost of more than $5, while California's average cost sits just above $6.

