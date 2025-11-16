Rick Scott: We Have to Bring Down Costs of Healthcare

The costs of healthcare have to be lowered, Sen. Rick Scott said Sunday.

The Florida Republican told Fox News Sunday: "We have to fix this. Obamacare is a disaster ... We've got to drive the costs of healthcare down.

"The only way it's going to happen is let the consumer act like a consumer, like we do in every other industry in the country. "

The senator emphasized: "I'm not suggesting we change the structure, because I think we can drive down the costs by giving people options ... but you do have to protect preexisting conditions.

"You got to make sure that it is a fair system to everybody. This is all doable.

"There is no reason that healthcare costs what it costs. We should not give money directly to the insurance companies."

Scott added, "Let's fix the costs of healthcare, which we can, instead of continuing to mask the costs with these massive subsidies."

The healthcare problem "is all caused by Democrats," Scott insisted.

Democrats "passed Obamacare, and they did these COVID subsidies."

"What we got to do is we have to do everything we can to pass legislation quickly to drive down the costs" of healthcare, he said. "I'm glad Democrats are finally talking about affordability."

In addition, the senator said it is important to balance the budget to help bring down inflation, which he argued would help control healthcare costs.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com