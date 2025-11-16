WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: rick scott | healthcare | subsidies | costs

Rick Scott: We Have to Bring Down Costs of Healthcare

By    |   Sunday, 16 November 2025 06:58 PM EST

The costs of healthcare have to be lowered, Sen. Rick Scott said Sunday.

The Florida Republican told Fox News Sunday: "We have to fix this. Obamacare is a disaster ... We've got to drive the costs of healthcare down.

"The only way it's going to happen is let the consumer act like a consumer, like we do in every other industry in the country. "

The senator emphasized: "I'm not suggesting we change the structure, because I think we can drive down the costs by giving people options ... but you do have to protect preexisting conditions.

"You got to make sure that it is a fair system to everybody. This is all doable.

"There is no reason that healthcare costs what it costs. We should not give money directly to the insurance companies."

Scott added, "Let's fix the costs of healthcare, which we can, instead of continuing to mask the costs with these massive subsidies."

The healthcare problem "is all caused by Democrats," Scott insisted.

Democrats "passed Obamacare, and they did these COVID subsidies." 

"What we got to do is we have to do everything we can to pass legislation quickly to drive down the costs" of healthcare, he said. "I'm glad Democrats are finally talking about affordability."

In addition, the senator said it is important to balance the budget to help bring down inflation, which he argued would help control healthcare costs.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The costs of healthcare have to be lowered, Sen. Rick Scott said on Sunday. The Florida Republican told Fox News Sunday that "we have to fix this. Obamacare is a disaster ... We've got to drive the costs of healthcare down."
rick scott, healthcare, subsidies, costs
373
2025-58-16
Sunday, 16 November 2025 06:58 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved