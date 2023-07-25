×
Florida Sheriffs Endorse Sen. Rick Scott

Tuesday, 25 July 2023 01:30 PM EDT

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has picked up endorsements from 59 Florida sheriffs, for his reelection bid, according to Florida Politics.

"I'm proud to be endorsed by 59 Florida sheriffs," he tweeted. "I will always fight for our brave law enforcement. officers."

Scott has long positioned himself as a law-and-order leader in Florida and the Senate.

"Across the nation, we continue to see the harmful impact of what the Democrats' soft-on-crime policies of coddling criminal behavior does to communities in places like New York and California," Scott wrote in a campaign statement.

"While Democrats villainize our brave law enforcement officers, I will always stand alongside them and provide them with the resources they need to get the job done."

Meanwhile, the Florida Police Chiefs Association announced Monday it is endorsing Gov. Ron DeSantis for president over former President Donald Trump, who it supported in 2020.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Tuesday, 25 July 2023 01:30 PM
