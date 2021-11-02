Rick Santorum Joins Newsmax as Senior Political Analyst

Newsmax Media, Inc. announced Tuesday that former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa., will join the network as its senior political analyst and debut with its special election coverage.

Santorum, formerly CNN's senior political commentator, has an expansive background in politics having served two terms as a Republican senator from Pennsylvania. He also served four years in the U.S. House of Representatives representing suburban Pittsburgh.

Today Santorum will join Newsmax's special election coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET hosted by anchors Rob Schmitt and Heather Childers.

With both Virginia and New Jersey gubernatorial races tight, Santorum will offer his unique insight and analysis in these key races, along with a team of political veterans including Dick Morris, Betsy McCaughey, and Mark Halperin.

"Rick Santorum is one of the most articulate and candid political analysts in media today, and we are honored to have him leading Newsmax's team of commentators Tuesday and beyond," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said.

"I am excited to join the growing team at Newsmax," Santorum said. "In just a short time, Newsmax has exponentially grown its viewership, establishing itself as a leading, unfiltered news source for hard working Americans who are looking for reporting and commentary that speaks to their traditional American values.

"I am looking forward to bringing my common-sense, blue-collar conservative voice to Newsmax and their viewers as we turn toward the critical 2022 midterm elections and beyond."

From 2001 to 2007, Santorum was chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, the third-ranking member of the GOP's Senate leadership. A presidential candidate in 2012, he won 11 states in the Republican primary, including the Iowa Caucus.

Santorum graduated from Penn State University, holds a MBA from the University of Pittsburgh and a law degree from the Dickinson Law School in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. He is also a New York Times bestselling author, including his "Blue Collar Conservatives: Recommitting to an America That Works," a book that has been touted as helping to shape modern Republican politics.

Santorum is married to Karen Garver Santorum, a registered nurse, and the couple has seven children.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here